Autodesk Moldflow: Injection and compression molding plastic simulation software

What is Autodesk Moldflow?

Autodesk® Moldflow® simulation software provides plastic injection molding and compression molding insights to improve manufactured part quality. Advanced tools and a simplified user interface help you address manufacturing challenges such as part warpage, cooling channel efficiency, material selection, and cycle time reduction.

Moldflow overview (video: 2:22 min.)

Why use Autodesk Moldflow?

Improve part quality

Predict as-manufactured part quality and address part defects earlier.

Minimize mold rework

Optimize mold designs including cavity, feed, and cooling layouts.

Decrease cycle time

Utilize process optimization to find the ideal processing window.

What you can do with Moldflow

Optimize parts, molds, and processes

Analyze single cavity or multi-cavity molds to identify part manufacturability, tool design, material choice, and process optimization. Model or import cooling systems and feed systems.

Improve solver capacity with flexible solving

Run multiple simulations concurrently to quickly discover optimal designs. Mesh and solve Moldflow Insight simulation jobs through local, remote, and secured cloud servers. Run multiple simulations concurrently.

Connect workflows

Connect product design teams with Autodesk Drive and Shared Views to minimize delays and rework costs. Achieve quicker geometry changes with in-product Fusion 360 push. Export CAD and results for post-processing.

Which Moldflow is right for you?

Video: Moldflow Adviser helps you evaluate concepts and see the impact of design choices early on

Moldflow Adviser

Thermoplastic injection molding simulation tool for part and mold design engineers. Optimize designs for molded part manufacturability.

 

Video: Moldflow Insight helps you achieve maximum ROI by letting you troubleshoot and optimize your designs

Moldflow Insight

Injection and compression molding simulation tools for engineers and analysts. Customized automation tools minimize production delays.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Moldflow used for?

Autodesk Moldflow is used for simulating the plastic injection molding process and the plastic compression molding process.

 

It enables engineers, analysts, and mold designers to optimize material choice, process settings, cooling efficiency, and feed system designs to minimize the risk of poor molded part quality.

 

Autodesk Moldflow simulations provide analysts insights to help predict and possibly prevent part defects such as sink marks, weld lines, and part warpage. It also allows for exploring options that reduce cycle time.

Who uses Autodesk Moldflow?

  • Engineers and analysts who are interested in understanding how plastic material is flowing through a mold cavity, and the resulting part quality.
  • Plastic process engineers who are interested in understanding the molding process of a given plastic part and gaining insights into a processing window.
  • Mold tool designers and engineers who are interested in optimizing a mold’s cooling design or the mold’s runner or gating design.

What is the difference between Moldflow Adviser and Moldflow Insight?

Moldflow Adviser provides manufacturability guidance and directional feedback for thermoplastic part and mold designs through high-level material flow, mold cooling, and part warpage results.

 

Moldflow Insight provides detailed material flow, cooling, and warpage results for both injection molding and compression molding processes. Additional control on materials, machines, molds, and processes is possible with Moldflow Insight.

 

Automation with scripts/API accelerate setup and post-processing capabilities. Thermoplastic and thermoset materials are supported, along with customization of materials for part inserts and mold inserts. Advanced molding methods, such as gas-assisted injection molding, injection compression molding, co-injection molding, microcellular injection molding, and many more, are available to discover the best option for your part. Moldflow Insight also has advanced customization of the process including the ability to select the molding machine, specify valve gates, adjust mold materials, solve for a Design of Experiments (DOE) or parametric study, and much more.

Which operating system does Moldflow run on?

Moldflow Adviser runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See Moldflow Adviser system requirements for details.

 

Moldflow Insight and Moldflow Synergy can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Linux®. See Moldflow Insight and Synergy system requirements for details

Does Autodesk Moldflow support cloud solving?

Yes, Moldflow Insight has a cloud solving option using Autodesk Tokens. The cost of cloud solving varies between the simulation study types. This cloud solve is in addition to the Moldflow Insight local solve and remote server solve options.

 

Moldflow Adviser does not support cloud solving.

Is there a certification program for Moldflow?

Yes, there are three certification levels for Autodesk Moldflow: Associate, Professional, and Expert.

 

You can find more information on the certification and how to become certified within this Autodesk Moldflow Certification (US Site) article.

Can I install Moldflow on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk Moldflow software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How much does a Moldflow subscription cost?

Please contact your Autodesk sales representative or our sales team to learn about the monthly, annual, or 3-year subscription costs. 

