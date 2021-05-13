Autodesk Moldflow is used for simulating the plastic injection molding process and the plastic compression molding process.

It enables engineers, analysts, and mold designers to optimize material choice, process settings, cooling efficiency, and feed system designs to minimize the risk of poor molded part quality.

Autodesk Moldflow simulations provide analysts insights to help predict and possibly prevent part defects such as sink marks, weld lines, and part warpage. It also allows for exploring options that reduce cycle time.