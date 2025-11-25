& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Important: Starting in March 2026, Autodesk will no longer offer new network and multi-seat licenses. Autodesk strongly recommends choosing education institution subscriptions now. For more information, see the FAQ.
Educators, lab administrators, and IT administrators of qualified educational institutions may receive free access to Autodesk software titles for installation in classrooms or labs. Most Autodesk products are available with educational access.
All Autodesk software and services are available in English. Certain titles may also be available in additional languages. For more information about specific titles, see the Get products page. Access to products includes the current version plus up to three prior versions (where available).
Note: Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional, or any other for-profit purposes.
Qualified educational institutions are eligible for Autodesk education software and services. A qualified educational institution is one that has been accredited by an authorized governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students. This includes all accredited public and private schools, including:
The following types of organizations are not qualified educational institutions:
If your organization doesn’t qualify, see Options for organizations that don’t qualify.
Note: Most educational institutions worldwide qualify for educational access. Exceptions are institutions in countries subject to the United States trade embargo. For more information, see Export Compliance.
Educational access to software and services may be used only for purposes directly related to learning, teaching, and research. They may not be used for commercial, professional, or any other for-profit purposes.
For more information about eligibility, see Understand eligibility for admins and institutional educators.
Uses not permitted for educational access include:
For more information, see Options for organizations that don't qualify.
With single sign-on (SSO), you use one set of credentials to sign into multiple Autodesk products and services with your organization's credentials. SSO has many benefits, including enhanced security, improved user experience, and streamlined administration.
If you're an IT admin with an institution subscription, enabling SSO makes it easy to invite students and educators to your Autodesk account. For more detailed information about SSO, review the Enable SSO section.
The following cloud services are available through the Education plan:
To learn more about Autodesk cloud services see Cloud Services.
Education plan customers receive 25 GB of Autodesk cloud storage space per named user on the plan. Contract administrators can designate one named user per seat on an active plan.
For example, if you assign for 1,250 users, your educational institution will receive 31,250 GB (1,250 x 25 GB) of Autodesk cloud storage.
Currently, you cannot combine storage between named user accounts, and the storage is not aggregative: a named user account can have a maximum storage amount of 25 GB.
Starting in March 2026, Autodesk will no longer offer new network and multi-seat licenses. To avoid interrupted access, Autodesk strongly recommends choosing educational institution subscriptions now.
In June 2024, Autodesk changed educational access to multi seat/network licenses from a three-year term to a one-year term. If you currently hold a one- or three-year multi seat/network license for Autodesk software that was issued prior to June 2024, the license will continue to run for its full term. When it expires, we recommend upgrading license(s) through the Education Community. Maintain your eligibility for the education plan to ensure uninterrupted access.
Educational institution licenses automatically allow the following maximum number of users and devices:
*Note: Make sure you register the initial license at registeronce.
The Terms of Use provides the terms and conditions for use of software through the Education plan.
In addition to the website Terms of Use that apply to all customers who use the Autodesk website, your access to the Education Community is also subject to the Education Special Terms.
Autodesk Drive and other web services are offered under the terms of service. The conditions that apply to a particular service may vary, so be sure to review the terms that accompany each service. These terms are in addition to any terms applicable to your use of any Autodesk software associated with a service and the website terms of use for autodesk.com and other Autodesk websites.
To maintain our commitment to providing free professional software for use in education, Autodesk has engaged SheerID, a third-party verification services provider, to verify eligibility for educational access. To confirm eligibility, users must provide proof of enrollment, employment, or contractor status at a qualified educational institution. See Confirm eligibility for admins and institutional educators.
Protecting the privacy of our customers is important to Autodesk. For more information on how your personal data is collected, used, and disclosed, see the Autodesk Privacy Statement.
For assistance with your education account, click the chat icon in the bottom right corner of the page to find the help you need to get products, set up accounts, install software, and more.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.