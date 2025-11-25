Important: Starting in March 2026, Autodesk will no longer offer new network and multi-seat licenses. Autodesk strongly recommends choosing education institution subscriptions now. For more information, see the FAQ.

Educators, lab administrators, and IT administrators of qualified educational institutions may receive free access to Autodesk software titles for installation in classrooms or labs. Most Autodesk products are available with educational access.

All Autodesk software and services are available in English. Certain titles may also be available in additional languages. For more information about specific titles, see the Get products page. Access to products includes the current version plus up to three prior versions (where available).

Note: Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional, or any other for-profit purposes.