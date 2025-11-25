& Construction
If your teacher or colleague assigns an Autodesk product to you, you’ll receive an email from Autodesk telling you which products have been assigned and where to download them. Follow the steps below, depending on if you already have an Autodesk Account or not.
To learn more, follow the instructions below or view this short video:
You can install the software on up to three devices. Assigned users have access to software until the educator who made the product assignment unassigns access or their eligibility for the Education plan lapses.
Note: Your educator or colleague may assign you the role of secondary admin to help add and assign students and manage teams. See User management admin roles for more information.
If you don't have an Autodesk Account, you'll need to create one before you can download your products.
Keep your Autodesk user ID and password in a safe place, such as a password management application. It's required to access product downloads from your account and, in some cases, to sign in to Autodesk products.
If you have an Autodesk Account, sign in and download your products.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
