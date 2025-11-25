We recommend you use your institution email to create your Autodesk account, as you will need to prove your eligibility. If a dedicated IT admin email is part of your institution's internal practice, you can invite another Autodesk account using the dedicated IT admin email as a secondary administrator to your account. For more information on admin roles, refer to User management admin roles .

Follow the steps in the Autodesk Single Sign-on Setup Guide for your institution's domain. After completing the setup and testing phases, you will be asked if you want new users to automatically receive single sign-on access by checking the option to Automatically give new users access to sign in with SSO. (You can change this setting at any time under Edit SSO access.)

To learn more, follow the instructions below or view this short video: Enable SSO for institutions (1:55 min.)