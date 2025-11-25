& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
If you are an educator or IT admin who qualifies for the Autodesk Education plan, you can assign Autodesk products to your students. For each product available from the Autodesk Education Community site, you can access 250 single-user subscriptions with the classroom subscription plan or 3,000 single-user subscriptions with the Institution subscription plan. In addition, students assigned to a product can install it on up to three devices.
Assigning products in this way allows students to skip the confirmation of eligibility process. However, students are tied to your eligibility, and they lose access to products if your eligibility expires.
If you're new to Autodesk, signing up for the Education plan will create your Autodesk account. If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in first to get the best experience.
To learn more, follow the instructions below or view this short video:
There are a couple of ways in which you can add students to your account
If you are an IT admin with an Institution subscription, you can enable SSO for them. See Enable SSO.
Optionally, you can also give a student or a colleague within your organization secondary admin privileges to help you add and assign students. Assign as many secondary admins as you need. To learn more about secondary admins, see User management admin roles.
To assign students to products:
To learn more, follow the instructions in this short video:
When you assign a student to a product, they automatically receive one or two emails from Autodesk, depending on whether they have an Autodesk account.
In Autodesk Account, admins can assign and unassign access to products and services as often as needed. We recommend doing this at the end of every term or beginning of the next term to free up seats for other students. This can be done in the portal by individual user or bulk removal at the group level. See Add and remove users.
To learn more, view this short video:
Autodesk recommends unassigning students at the end of every term or beginning of the next term to free up seats for other students.
As an administrator of your Autodesk account, you have access to usage analytics in Autodesk account, which shows the number of seats remaining by product.
For schools with SSO enabled: If you reach the seat count for a product and a student tries to sign in and there are no entitlements available, the student is redirected to the Education products page where they will be able to access and download products on their own.
If students need access to products in addition to what you and your institution can provide, students can access them on their own by going through the standard process on the Education products page. They can learn more about this in the Student’s guide to the Education plan.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
