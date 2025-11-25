& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Eligible educators are those who and are employed by or are contractors of a qualified educational institution. A qualified educational institution is one that has been accredited by an authorized governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students. This includes accredited middle schools, high schools, and higher education institutions.
How to confirm eligibility and set up an account (3:01 minutes)
Eligible educators are employees and independent contractors who have the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students at a qualified educational institution.
A qualified educational institution is one that has been accredited by an authorized governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students. This includes all accredited public and private schools, including:
Middle schools and high schools
Junior colleges
Colleges, universities, and technical schools
Homeschool programs that belong to a nationally recognized homeschooling body (or one that's expressly recognized by a local school governing body as an acceptable alternative to an accredited educational institution)
The following types of organizations are not qualified educational institutions:
Non-accredited educational institutions
Training centers
Churches, hospitals, health care systems, and public libraries
Research laboratories
Retraining programs
If your organization doesn’t qualify, see Options for organizations that don’t qualify.
Note: Most educational institutions worldwide qualify for educational access. Exceptions are institutions in countries subject to the United States trade embargo. For more information, see Export Compliance.
Students who are registered and accepted as competitors in these Autodesk-sponsored competitions, as well as mentors who provide them with coaching and instruction, are eligible for the Education plan. Any other participants requiring access to Autodesk software for competition use should contact the competition organizer directly.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.