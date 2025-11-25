Account management for education

Eligibility for the Education plan

Eligible educators are those who and are employed by or are contractors of a qualified educational institution. A qualified educational institution is one that has been accredited by an authorized governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students. This includes accredited middle schools, high schools, and higher education institutions.

 

How to confirm eligibility and set up an account (3:01 minutes)

 

See the Education terms of use for more information.

 

Educators and faculty members

Eligible educators are employees and independent contractors who have the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students at a qualified educational institution.

A qualified educational institution is one that has been accredited by an authorized governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students. This includes all accredited public and private schools, including:

  • Middle schools and high schools

  • Junior colleges

  • Colleges, universities, and technical schools

  • Homeschool programs that belong to a nationally recognized homeschooling body (or one that's expressly recognized by a local school governing body as an acceptable alternative to an accredited educational institution)

  • The following types of organizations are not qualified educational institutions:

  • Non-accredited educational institutions

  • Training centers

  • Churches, hospitals, health care systems, and public libraries

  • Research laboratories

  • Retraining programs

 

Note: Most educational institutions worldwide qualify for educational access. Exceptions are institutions in countries subject to the United States trade embargo. For more information, see Export Compliance.

Autodesk-sponsored competition participants and mentors

Students who are registered and accepted as competitors in these Autodesk-sponsored competitions, as well as mentors who provide them with coaching and instruction, are eligible for the Education plan. Any other participants requiring access to Autodesk software for competition use should contact the competition organizer directly. 

Not eligible for the Education plan

  • Course participants at training centers and retraining programs
    Training centers and retraining programs are not considered qualified educational institutions. Therefore, users attending such courses are not eligible for the Education plan. They are also not permitted to use free 30-day trials for training purposes.
  • Professional instructors
    Autodesk Certified Instructors (known as ACI) who are affiliated with an Authorized Training Center (ATC) or an Autodesk partner that is also an ATC are not eligible for the Education plan. An ATC can provide Autodesk Certified Instructors with access to genuine licenses which can be used for training purposes. If you are an independent training provider, you are not eligible for the Education plan and you are not permitted to use free 30-day trials for training purposes.

Legal terms and conditions

Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services.  Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.

