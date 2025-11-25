Eligible educators are employees and independent contractors who have the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students at a qualified educational institution.

A qualified educational institution is one that has been accredited by an authorized governmental agency for the primary purpose of teaching enrolled students. This includes all accredited public and private schools, including:

Middle schools and high schools

Junior colleges

Colleges, universities, and technical schools

Homeschool programs that belong to a nationally recognized homeschooling body (or one that's expressly recognized by a local school governing body as an acceptable alternative to an accredited educational institution)

The following types of organizations are not qualified educational institutions:

Non-accredited educational institutions

Training centers

Churches, hospitals, health care systems, and public libraries

Research laboratories

Retraining programs

If your organization doesn’t qualify, see Options for organizations that don’t qualify.

Note: Most educational institutions worldwide qualify for educational access. Exceptions are institutions in countries subject to the United States trade embargo. For more information, see Export Compliance.