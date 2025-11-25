Account management for education

Renewing access to Education software

Your access to the Education plan expires at the end of one year. You can renew your access annually, as long as you are eligible. You can start the renewal process 30 days before your expiration date.

 

Thirty days before the expiration of your one-year Education plan access, you'll be sent an email reminder. You can also find your expiration date in the personalized banner notification when you sign in to your account on the Education product page of the Autodesk Education Community website.

 

If you do not renew your access, your free access ends when your Education plan expires. If you have files stored in Drive, you can continue to access them, but you will not be able to edit them or upload new files.

 

Note: Documents stored in Autodesk cloud service remain available for 30 days after your Education plan access expires. Be sure to retrieve any files stored in Autodesk cloud service before the end of this period.


To learn more, follow the instructions below or view this short video:

 

How to renew access (1:35 min.)

Renew Access

  1. Make sure you are still eligible for educational access by reviewing who is eligible.
  2. On the Education product page, sign in to your account.
  3. Click Renew in the banner notification.
  4. Complete checkout by filling in basic information about your school and yourself. If you already have an Autodesk account and you didn't already sign in, you will be prompted to sign in before continuing.
  5. Once you confirm your eligibility, your access and products listed are automatically extended for another year.

Once you've renewed access, there's no need to download a new version of your installed software unless you want the latest version. To download the latest version, go to Autodesk Account All Products & Services.

Restart access

If your access has already expired and you are still eligible, you can restart your educational access.

  1. On the Education Product Page, sign in to your account.
  2. Select the product you need on Education Products Page.
  3. Next, select the subscription plan educator.
  4. Complete checkout by filling in basic information about your school and yourself. Submit any documentation as needed.
  5. Once you confirm your eligibility, your access is extended for another year.

Note: Any products in your account prior to your expiration are now expired. You will need to get another product subscription from the Education Product Page, even if your product is already installed.

