Your access to the Education plan expires at the end of one year. You can renew your access annually, as long as you are eligible. You can start the renewal process 30 days before your expiration date.
Thirty days before the expiration of your one-year Education plan access, you'll be sent an email reminder. You can also find your expiration date in the personalized banner notification when you sign in to your account on the Education product page of the Autodesk Education Community website.
If you do not renew your access, your free access ends when your Education plan expires. If you have files stored in Drive, you can continue to access them, but you will not be able to edit them or upload new files.
Note: Documents stored in Autodesk cloud service remain available for 30 days after your Education plan access expires. Be sure to retrieve any files stored in Autodesk cloud service before the end of this period.
To learn more, follow the instructions below or view this short video:
Once you've renewed access, there's no need to download a new version of your installed software unless you want the latest version. To download the latest version, go to Autodesk Account All Products & Services.
If your access has already expired and you are still eligible, you can restart your educational access.
Note: Any products in your account prior to your expiration are now expired. You will need to get another product subscription from the Education Product Page, even if your product is already installed.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
