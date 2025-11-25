& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk offers educators access to the same design software used by the world's leading professionals to help build the skills and knowledge for successful careers.
The Education plan gives eligible educators free one-year, single-user access to Autodesk software and services for educational purposes. You can access all software available through the Education Community, and access is renewable annually as long as you are eligible.
Autodesk cloud services are software-as-a-service (SaaS) options that can improve the way you design, visualize, simulate, and share your work with others. Add-on services and selected optional components—as well as storage and services that require intensive computing power, such as rendering or simulation activity—are stored in a location that you can access any time you have an Internet connection.
Please use cloud services thoughtfully to help ensure good service levels for everyone. Education plan users who regularly consume cloud services beyond market average may face additional restrictions. Restrictions to cloud services may change without notice, see the Terms of Use for more information.
The Terms of Use (TOU) provide the terms and conditions for use of software through the Education plan.
Autodesk Drive and other web services are offered under the terms of service agreement. The conditions that apply to a particular service may vary, so be sure to review the terms that accompany each service. These terms are in addition to any terms applicable to your use of any Autodesk software and subscriptions associated with a service and the website terms of use for autodesk.com and other Autodesk websites.
To help maintain our commitment to providing free professional software for use in education, Autodesk has engaged SheerID, a third-party verification services provider, to verify eligibility for educational access. To confirm eligibility, users must provide proof of enrollment, employment, or contractor status at a qualified educational institution.
Protecting the privacy of our customers is important to Autodesk. For more information on how your personal data is collected, used, and disclosed, see the Autodesk Privacy Statement.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
