& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
Design & Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
Media & Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Educational institutions that don’t qualify for access to free Autodesk software may have other options, including training, participation in membership organizations, and software access for nonprofit organizations.
The Membership Training Provider Program is a collaboration between Autodesk and the national leadership of major North American trade unions. This effort includes personnel who manage membership training programs. The program supports membership organizations that train, test, and certify their members. To learn more, see the membership training website.
The Membership Training Provider Program is currently available in North America, Ireland, and Australia. To enroll in the program, complete these steps:
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
