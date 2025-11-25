& Construction
School IT admins for educational institutions must confirm their eligibility to obtain access to single-user, multi-user, and network educational licenses. As part of this process, you may be asked to provide documentation of employment at a qualified educational institution.
Important: Start the process of confirming your eligibility early enough to ensure that you have access to software when classes start. If your school isn't already listed as a qualified educational institution, it may take seven days or more to validate it. After your eligibility is confirmed, you’ll receive one year of free* access to Autodesk software and services available from the Autodesk Education Community. (You can renew access every year you’re eligible.)
You need an Autodesk Education account to deploy software to multiple users or devices at your institution. If you work for a regional or district office and are responsible for software acquisition for multiple educational institutions, you need to create a separate account for each institution.
Follow the directions below, or view this short video:
If you're new to Autodesk, signing up for the Education plan will create your Autodesk account. If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in first to get the best experience.
In some cases, you may be asked to submit additional eligibility proof of:
Here are some examples of appropriate documents, assuming they include the information above:
You have up to 14 days to upload a suitable document. Once you have uploaded your documentation, it may take a couple of days for your eligibility to be confirmed by SheerID, our third-party verification services provider.
Once your eligibility is confirmed, you will receive a confirmation email welcoming you to the Education Community.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
