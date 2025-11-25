The means of renewing access to your education software depends upon your license type.

For Institution subscriptions: The subscription will expire three years after the date of acquisition. You can check your expiration date in Autodesk Account Subscriptions & Contracts. Once the subscription expires, generate a new Institution subscription by going to the Education product page and selecting the product you need. If you have not already re-verified your educational eligibility, you will be prompted to submit information to obtain educational access. You can start the renewal process 30 days before your expiration date.

To learn more, follow the instructions below or view this short video:

How to renew access (1:35 min.)