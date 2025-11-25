& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
The means of renewing access to your education software depends upon your license type.
For Institution subscriptions: The subscription will expire three years after the date of acquisition. You can check your expiration date in Autodesk Account Subscriptions & Contracts. Once the subscription expires, generate a new Institution subscription by going to the Education product page and selecting the product you need. If you have not already re-verified your educational eligibility, you will be prompted to submit information to obtain educational access. You can start the renewal process 30 days before your expiration date.
To learn more, follow the instructions below or view this short video:
How to renew access (1:35 min.)
As of March 2026, Autodesk will no longer offer new network and multi-seat licenses. When you renew, Autodesk recommends that you choose Institution subscriptions. However, if your serial number license expires, and you need more time to transition to Institution subscriptions, renew following these steps:
Network licenses: Once your license expires, generate a new network license file. For more information, see Obtain and install a license file.
Multi-seat standalone licenses: Reactivate by entering the existing serial number in the product you want to renew:
Tip: To find your product serial number, see View your product license information.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.