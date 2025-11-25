& Construction
Here are the steps for educators to get started with the Autodesk Education plan to access software for their individual use. For help setting up classes or labs, see Set up a class as an educator.
To learn more, follow the instructions below or view this short video:
How to get products and create an account (3:02 min.)
If you're new to Autodesk, signing up for the Education plan will create your Autodesk account.
Autodesk uses a single sign-on (SSO) system. That means you can use the same email and password to sign in to many Autodesk websites. If you have signed in to Registration and Activation, Education Community, Autodesk Drive, Autodesk Discussion Groups, or certain other Autodesk websites, you already have an Autodesk account.
If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in first to get the best experience. Make sure you are eligible for educational access (see below).
Important:
To access software and services under the Education plan, you must confirm your eligibility. As part of this process, you may be asked to provide documentation of employment at a qualified educational institution. You will not be able to access software under the Education plan until your eligibility is confirmed. Be sure to start the process of confirming your eligibility early enough to make sure you have access when class starts.
Note: An email address from your educational institution is not sufficient or required to confirm eligibility. See "Submit additional documentation" below to understand these requirements.
To create an education account:
If you select the wrong segment, you won't be able to select your school from the list.
If your school is not on the list, click Can't find your school? and complete the form. It may take seven days or more to be validated. For homeschooling, type Homeschool in the field and select Homeschool from the drop-down list.
If you don't receive the account confirmation email:
If you forget your password:
You may be asked to submit additional documentation for proof of eligibility. This documentation must include:
Here are some examples of appropriate documentation, assuming they include the information above:
You have up to 14 days to upload a suitable document. Once you have uploaded your documentation, it may take a couple of days for your eligibility to be confirmed by SheerID.
To help maintain our commitment to providing free professional software for legitimate use in education, Autodesk has engaged SheerID, a third-party verification services provider, to verify eligibility to access Education licenses or subscriptions. All customers seeking free access to Autodesk professional products and services through the Education Community are required to provide proof of enrollment, employment, or contractor status at a qualified educational institution.
If you have questions about confirming eligibility that are not addressed here, contact SheerID at customerservice@sheerID.com.
After your eligibility is confirmed, you will receive one year of free Educational access to Autodesk software and services available on the Education Community. Access is renewable annually as long as you are eligible. Look for a confirmation email welcoming you to the Education Community. This email includes links to the Get Products page, support resources, and the Education Community page.
After checkout, you'll receive confirmation of the new product subscription. You'll also receive a confirmation email.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
