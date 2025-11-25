If you're new to Autodesk, signing up for the Education plan will create your Autodesk account.

Autodesk uses a single sign-on (SSO) system. That means you can use the same email and password to sign in to many Autodesk websites. If you have signed in to Registration and Activation, Education Community, Autodesk Drive, Autodesk Discussion Groups, or certain other Autodesk websites, you already have an Autodesk account.

If you already have an Autodesk account, sign in first to get the best experience. Make sure you are eligible for educational access (see below).

Important:

To access software and services under the Education plan, you must confirm your eligibility. As part of this process, you may be asked to provide documentation of employment at a qualified educational institution. You will not be able to access software under the Education plan until your eligibility is confirmed. Be sure to start the process of confirming your eligibility early enough to make sure you have access when class starts.

If your school is not already listed as a qualified educational institution, it may take seven days or more to validate it.

If you have to upload documentation, it may take a couple of days to confirm your eligibility.

Note: An email address from your educational institution is not sufficient or required to confirm eligibility. See "Submit additional documentation" below to understand these requirements.

To create an education account: