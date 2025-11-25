& Construction
If you’re an educator, you can follow the steps in this guide to obtain free access to Autodesk software through the Autodesk Education Plan. You can get access for yourself and assist your students in getting access.
To learn more, follow the instructions below or view these short videos:
How to get products and create an account (3:02 min.)
Assign & unassign seats for classrooms (2:29 min.)
How to download Autodesk products (2:01 min.)
How to renew access (1:35 min.)
The method for getting products for yourself depends upon whether someone has already assigned them to you.
You have several options for obtaining products for your students:
Assign products to your students and confirm eligibility for them. You can assign up to 250 students per product. This is the recommended option.
Ask your students to install products for themselves and confirm their own eligibility.
Steps for getting product access for yourself or your students are described in the following sections. If you need more help along the way, click a link to learn more from a detailed article.
You should have received an email from Autodesk telling you which products a colleague has assigned and where you can download them. The steps to access software are different depending upon whether you have an Autodesk account.
If a product hasn’t been assigned to you, you can still obtain free Autodesk software on your own. As an educator, you can create an account and confirm your eligibility for the Autodesk Education Plan. Follow these steps:
Note: You may need to submit additional documentation before your eligibility is approved. Make sure that your profile information is correct and that it matches the information held by your school because you can't change it later.
Note: Once you’re signed in on your browser, you may need to click Go to Product to return to your software.
Educators who meet our eligibility requirements must obtain and manage their own Autodesk Account. You can assign and unassign Autodesk products up to a maximum of 250 students per product. Students do not have to individually confirm their own eligibility, as it is tied to the educator’s eligibility. However, each student must have their own Autodesk Account.
Before your class term begins, educators should refer students to the Student’s guide to the Education Plan and have them follow the steps under Students installing products assigned to them.
Follow these steps:
Note: You may need to submit additional documentation before your eligibility is approved. Make sure that your profile information is correct and that it matches the information held by your school because you can't change it later.
Educators can ask students to establish their own eligibility and obtain software access for themselves. To guide your students in doing this, refer them to the Students obtaining products for themselves section of the Student’s guide to the Education Plan.
Since there’s a 250 student limit per product, when one class terms ends and another will soon begin, you’ll want to unassign students from their product assignments so that you can reassign these seats to incoming students.
To offboard students: Remove students from their product assignment in Autodesk Account.
Note: Your students don’t get notified automatically when they’re unassigned from a product. If students wish to continue to get free educational access to Autodesk software, they can follow the “Students installing products for themselves” section of Student’s guide to the Education Plan.
To continue your access to Education software, you must renew your eligibility every year. You can check your expiration date by going to the Education Products Page. Sign in to view your personalized banner at the top of the page. Also be sure to check your email, as Autodesk will send an email reminder 30 days before your eligibility expires.
To renew educational access to Autodesk software, see Renewing access to Education software.
Note: If you miss renewing before your expiration date, you must restart access to your education software and any subscriptions you had, even if a product is already installed.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
