Students changing schools or graduating from secondary school can keep their Autodesk Account for use at your new school. Students graduating from university will no longer be eligible for educational access but are still able to keep their Autodesk Account to preserve their data and files.

If you are moving to a new school and your Autodesk Account email is your school email and you do not use SSO to login, you can change your email in Autodesk Accounts. The next time you submit your information for eligibility, your new school email will be used for verification. We recommend continuing to use your new school email to increase success in the verification process.

If you are graduating and no longer eligible for educational access, your Autodesk Account will still be active and you will be able to purchase

Autodesk products and keep your existing files and data. If your Autodesk Account email is your school email, you can change your email in Autodesk Accounts.

If your Autodesk Account email uses a personal email, you do not need to make any changes to your account.