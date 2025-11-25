& Construction
If you’re a student, you can follow these steps to get free access to software through the Autodesk Education Plan on your personal computer.
To learn more, follow the instructions below or view these short videos:
How to get products and create an account (2:42 min.)
How to download products (2:01 min.)
You should have received an email from Autodesk telling you which products your teacher has assigned and where you can download them. The steps to access software are different depending upon whether you have an Autodesk account.
If a product hasn’t been assigned to you, you can still obtain free Autodesk software on your own. As a student, you can create an account and confirm your eligibility for the Autodesk Education Plan. Follow these steps:
Note: You may need to submit additional documentation before your eligibility is approved. Make sure that your profile information is correct and that it matches the information held by your school because you can't change it later.
Note: Once you’re signed in on your browser, you may need to click Go to Product to return to your software.
To continue your access to Education software, you must renew your eligibility every year. You can check your expiration date by going to the Education Products Page. Sign in to view your personalized banner at the top of the page. Also be sure to check your email, as Autodesk will send an email reminder 30 days before your eligibility expires.
To renew educational access to Autodesk software, see Renewing access to Education software.
Note: If you miss renewing before your expiration date, you must restart access to your education software and any subscriptions you had, even if a product is already installed.
Students changing schools or graduating from secondary school can keep their Autodesk Account for use at your new school. Students graduating from university will no longer be eligible for educational access but are still able to keep their Autodesk Account to preserve their data and files.
If you are moving to a new school and your Autodesk Account email is your school email and you do not use SSO to login, you can change your email in Autodesk Accounts. The next time you submit your information for eligibility, your new school email will be used for verification. We recommend continuing to use your new school email to increase success in the verification process.
If you are graduating and no longer eligible for educational access, your Autodesk Account will still be active and you will be able to purchase
Autodesk products and keep your existing files and data. If your Autodesk Account email is your school email, you can change your email in Autodesk Accounts.
If your Autodesk Account email uses a personal email, you do not need to make any changes to your account.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.
