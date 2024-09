Nonprofit organizations receive software donations with a yearly renewal period. At the end of the year your organization will reapply and as long as your organization continues to meet our eligibility your donation will be renewed.

Startups receive software donations with a three-year subscription period. At the end of the donation, you will be invited to reapply and if you still meet our criteria, you may renew your donation for a final cycle. If you no longer meet our eligibility criteria, we will connect you with our colleagues who can help your organization transition to a paid subscription.