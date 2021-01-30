Membership Training Providers

The Membership Training Provider Program is a collaboration between Autodesk and the national leadership of major North American trade unions. This effort includes personnel who manage membership training programs. The program supports membership organizations who train, test, and certify their members.

Autodesk recognizes the need for real-world classroom training that nurtures future members and helps them become skilled industry professionals. A membership organization is a union, a union-affiliated training organization, a trade association, or a similar entity. Autodesk has approved these organizations to participate in the program and to provide training to registered members.

To participate in the program, a membership organization must meet criteria established by Autodesk, in its sole discretion. Organizations must apply for authorization from Autodesk or a designated partner. When a membership organization is authorized, it is eligible for a range of program benefits to support students and future members. This program is available only in Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the United States.

Contact learning.partners@autodesk.com for more information.