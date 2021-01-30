Membership Training Providers

Eric decided to leave college and return to UA Local 440 as a trainee. Learn more about the Autodesk MTP program for trade skills unions.
The Membership Training Provider Program is a collaboration between Autodesk and the national leadership of major North American trade unions. This effort includes personnel who manage membership training programs. The program supports membership organizations who train, test, and certify their members.
Autodesk recognizes the need for real-world classroom training that nurtures future members and helps them become skilled industry professionals. A membership organization is a union, a union-affiliated training organization, a trade association, or a similar entity. Autodesk has approved these organizations to participate in the program and to provide training to registered members.
To participate in the program, a membership organization must meet criteria established by Autodesk, in its sole discretion. Organizations must apply for authorization from Autodesk or a designated partner. When a membership organization is authorized, it is eligible for a range of program benefits to support students and future members. This program is available only in Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the United States.
Contact learning.partners@autodesk.com for more information.
Eric decided to leave college and return to UA Local 440 as a trainee. Learn more about the Autodesk MTP program for trade skills unions.
See how Chicago Pipefitters Local 597 trains more than 800 apprentices each week on the Revit platform. They partner with over 400 contractor signatories, including Autodesk customer Mechanical Inc.
Learn more about becoming an Authorized Training Center, Authorized Academic Partner, or Autodesk Certified Instructor.