Architecture, Engineering & Design Competitions

Show off your talent

  • Post-secondary educators in the USA
    Design a lesson plan that inspires students to create social change with Fusion 360.

  • Ages 13 - 19
    Design a better, faster and cooler F1 car of the future with Autodesk software.

  • Ages 13 - 18 (Australia, Brazil, Canada, Israel, Mexico, and U.S.)
    Use Autodesk design tools to build and test robots designed to meet challenges.

  • Under 22 (Member country or region)
    Join a global competition for vocational skills in a range of disciplines.

  • Design robots to score points in qualification matches, elimination matches, and Skills Challenges.

  • University students
    Compete in engineering challenges for Formula SAE®, Baja SAE, SAE Aero Design and more.

  • Ages 13 and up
    Participate and get inspired by a wide range of contests that are constantly updating.

  • Ages 18-24
    Design a mechanistic model or robot to meet unique needs of different industries with Autodesk software.

  • Get everything you need with easy-to-download files required to run an engaging CAD or CAM competition in the classroom.

  • High school and vocational students (U.S.)
    Compete in leadership and hands-on skill events locally to advance to a national event.