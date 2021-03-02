Architecture, Engineering & Design Competitions

Post-secondary educators in the USA
Design a lesson plan that inspires students to create social change with Fusion 360.
Ages 13 - 19
Design a better, faster and cooler F1 car of the future with Autodesk software.
Ages 13 - 18 (Australia, Brazil, Canada, Israel, Mexico, and U.S.)
Use Autodesk design tools to build and test robots designed to meet challenges.
Under 22 (Member country or region)
Join a global competition for vocational skills in a range of disciplines.
Design robots to score points in qualification matches, elimination matches, and Skills Challenges.
University students
Compete in engineering challenges for Formula SAE®, Baja SAE, SAE Aero Design and more.
Ages 13 and up
Participate and get inspired by a wide range of contests that are constantly updating.
Ages 18-24
Design a mechanistic model or robot to meet unique needs of different industries with Autodesk software.
Get everything you need with easy-to-download files required to run an engaging CAD or CAM competition in the classroom.
High school and vocational students (U.S.)
Compete in leadership and hands-on skill events locally to advance to a national event.