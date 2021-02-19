Diversity & Belonging

We're proud to continuously build and maintain a culture of belonging where all employees, everywhere, have opportunities to design and shape the world and their future.

A place where you belong

We strive to create an environment where everyone, everywhere, is excited to come to work, feels a sense of belonging, and can fully contribute their talents in the workplace.

Diverse leadership

We are working to expand leadership diversity in all areas of Autodesk. Diversity is a key driver of innovation; a workforce that reflects the world we live in can better understand and respond to the needs of our global customers.

A culture of inclusion

We are committed to fostering a sense of belonging at Autodesk by listening deeply, providing education, and implementing programs for our diverse, global employee base.

Employee Resource Groups

Our global Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) help make Autodesk a place where everyone can bring their authentic selves to work.

Autodesk is a Forbes’ Best Employer for Diversity 2024!

This is our 5th time being recognized on the Best Employers for Diversity annual listing. Landing on this listing affirms our commitment to fostering a diverse workforce and culture, which we know fuels Autodesk’s innovation and growth.

Overall workforce

*Data as of 1/31/24. Data reflects a shift to market pricing, reclassified leadership levels, and internal definition of tech and sales roles.

Overall workforce US ethnicity

Learn more

Overall workforce global gender

Our community partnerships

We build and strengthen relationships with organizations that focus on the growth and investment of their respective communities. By doing so, we are creating an even more inclusive recruitment process.

Industry and experienced talent

  • AfroTech
  • Blacks In Technology Foundation
  • Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR)
  • Latinas in Tech
  • Lesbians Who Tech
  • Management Leaders for Tomorrow
  • Power to Fly
  • Sistas in Sales
  • Women in Sales Everywhere (WiSE)

 

Early career talent

  • HBCU 20x20
  • National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME)
  • STEM Women

 

University recruitment

EPIC (Empowering Potential, Inclusivity & Connection) is a pre-internship development program for interns hired through our partnership with, AfroTech, Howard University, Management Leadership for Tomorrow, HBCU 20x20 and NACME. The purpose is to create a pipeline of underrepresented talent for Autodesk with a focus on mentorship and success coaching for underrepresented intern talent.

 

View Autodesk’s U.S. Federal Employer Information Report EEO-1 here.