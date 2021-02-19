How to buy
We strive to create an environment where everyone, everywhere, is excited to come to work, feels a sense of belonging, and can fully contribute their talents in the workplace.
We are working to expand leadership diversity in all areas of Autodesk. Diversity is a key driver of innovation; a workforce that reflects the world we live in can better understand and respond to the needs of our global customers.
We are committed to fostering a sense of belonging at Autodesk by listening deeply, providing education, and implementing programs for our diverse, global employee base.
Our global Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) help make Autodesk a place where everyone can bring their authentic selves to work.
This is our 5th time being recognized on the Best Employers for Diversity annual listing. Landing on this listing affirms our commitment to fostering a diverse workforce and culture, which we know fuels Autodesk’s innovation and growth.
*Data as of 1/31/24. Data reflects a shift to market pricing, reclassified leadership levels, and internal definition of tech and sales roles.
We build and strengthen relationships with organizations that focus on the growth and investment of their respective communities. By doing so, we are creating an even more inclusive recruitment process.
EPIC (Empowering Potential, Inclusivity & Connection) is a pre-internship development program for interns hired through our partnership with, AfroTech, Howard University, Management Leadership for Tomorrow, HBCU 20x20 and NACME. The purpose is to create a pipeline of underrepresented talent for Autodesk with a focus on mentorship and success coaching for underrepresented intern talent.