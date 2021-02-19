AUTODESK ANALYTICS PROGRAMS

We might need to process usage data to deliver certain services and features you’ve requested, provide support, maintain product security, ensure product stability, identify non-valid use of our offerings, and optimize our offerings. Additionally, information about how you use Autodesk services and features may help us develop new offerings and create personalized offers.

These are a few examples of how we use the usage data we collect:

Resolving product defects by analyzing and troubleshooting software crashes

Recognizing usage patterns and trends to understand how our offerings are used

Conducting research to analyze how our users interact with our offerings

Delivering more relevant experiences, workflows, and learning content

Planning and analyzing our communications in different contexts

Creating offers and promotional content that are more relevant to you

Making business decisions concerning our offerings or operations. To see other uses, go to our Privacy Statement.

We might also use aggregated usage statistics (which do not identify you) for our internal operational purposes; for example, to calculate monthly active users per product or country.