AUTODESK ANALYTICS PROGRAMS

Collecting data through our analytics programs helps Autodesk better understand how you use our offerings. By identifying customer trends, we can plan for new features and optimize existing ones, continuously improve quality and performance, and provide insights and other information that can be valuable to you. For example, we can help you increase workflow productivity in our products by recommending combinations of frequently used commands that can be grouped into macros.

The data we collect

We collect usage data based on your interactions with us or our offerings. We might, in some instances, associate the data with your Autodesk Account. Autodesk implements data protection policies based on industry standards and best practices, and in accordance with global regulations. Learn more.

This data might include:

  • Identifiers, such as your unique Autodesk ID and IP address – Allows us to recognize usage trends and patterns, and link related usage data.
  • Product ID and license information – Specifies which offerings are used, how they are licensed, and other transactional information. 
  • Product session and commands – Reflects interactions and usage patterns within the product based on the commands and actions users have executed. 
  • Information about system or device setup and configuration – Indicates, for example, browser information, operating system, type of device used, and device name. 
  • Design metadata – This data includes file path, file name, file format, size, dimensional units and object and layer metrics. 
  • Website and other online experiences – Reflects your interactions with our online interaction channels such as websites, blogs, webinars, surveys, events, discussion forums, and chat rooms.

How we use your data

We might need to process usage data to deliver certain services and features you’ve requested, provide support, maintain product security, ensure product stability, identify non-valid use of our offerings, and optimize our offerings. Additionally, information about how you use Autodesk services and features may help us develop new offerings and create personalized offers.

These are a few examples of how we use the usage data we collect:

  • Resolving product defects by analyzing and troubleshooting software crashes
  • Recognizing usage patterns and trends to understand how our offerings are used
  • Conducting research to analyze how our users interact with our offerings
  • Delivering more relevant experiences, workflows, and learning content
  • Planning and analyzing our communications in different contexts
  • Creating offers and promotional content that are more relevant to you
  • Making business decisions concerning our offerings or operations. To see other uses, go to our Privacy Statement.

We might also use aggregated usage statistics (which do not identify you) for our internal operational purposes; for example, to calculate monthly active users per product or country.

Managing your product privacy settings

You can view and update your product privacy settings at any time. For most 2023 and later installed desktop products, you can change your settings once and the change will apply across your Autodesk Account. For some 2022 and earlier versions, product privacy settings changes might only apply to the desktop products installed on a specific device.

Some usage data collection is required for operational purposes, and the Required Data Collection selection cannot be changed. For example, we might require data to deliver offerings, or to identify non-valid use of our offerings. Required data also includes systems operations data generated by third-party cloud computing solutions integrated into our offerings, for example, security operations management and data storage solutions.

Manage settings from your Autodesk profile:

  1. Go to https://profile.autodesk.com and sign in if you aren’t already.
  2. Click Settings.
  3. Set your preferences in the Product Privacy section.

Manage your settings from an offering:

  1. Go to the offering’s Account Settings menu or Help menu. Settings locations vary by offering.
  2. Click Privacy Settings or Desktop Analytics.

Questions? privacy.questions@autodesk.com or refer to the Autodesk Knowledge Network for offering-specific instructions. 

Third party services

We might use third parties to enable analytics services and tools on behalf of Autodesk. Our service providers collect and process usage data for Autodesk subject to contractual terms that restrict how they can use the data. For more information about our data handling practices, please see our Privacy Statement.