AUTODESK ANALYTICS PROGRAMS

You can view and update your product privacy settings at any time. For most 2023 and later installed desktop products, you can change your settings once and the change will apply across your Autodesk Account. For some 2022 and earlier versions, product privacy settings changes might only apply to the desktop products installed on a specific device.
Some usage data collection is required for operational purposes, and the Required Data Collection selection cannot be changed. For example, we might require data to deliver offerings, or to identify non-valid use of our offerings. Required data also includes systems operations data generated by third-party cloud computing solutions integrated into our offerings, for example, security operations management and data storage solutions.
Manage settings from your Autodesk profile:
- Go to https://profile.autodesk.com and sign in if you aren’t already.
- Click Settings.
- Set your preferences in the Product Privacy section.
Manage your settings from an offering:
- Go to the offering’s Account Settings menu or Help menu. Settings locations vary by offering.
- Click Privacy Settings or Desktop Analytics.
Questions? privacy.questions@autodesk.com or refer to the Autodesk Knowledge Network for offering-specific instructions.