Privacy Statement Changes

We have made changes to the following sections:
- Information you provide us: Added types of information collected directly from you that may be deemed sensitive under applicable law; updated information about payment processors that we use for payment transactions.
- Information we obtain or generate: Added types of information collected or generated by us that may be deemed sensitive under applicable law.
- How does Autodesk use the information it collects about you?: Added our practices around de-identified data.
- How does Autodesk disclose your personal data?: Updated description of how we disclose personal data for law enforcement purposes and added a link to Autodesk Transparency Report.
- What rights and choices do you have?: Added certain rights that may be exercised under applicable laws.
- What are Autodesk’s storage and data retention practices?: Updated description of our storage and data retention practices.
- "Your California Privacy Rights" section is replaced with "Privacy Rights under U.S. Privacy Laws" section that explains what additional disclosures and rights the residents of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, and Virginia may have.