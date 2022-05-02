Privacy Statement Changes

We have made changes to the following sections:

Information you provide us: Added types of information collected directly from you that may be deemed sensitive under applicable law; updated information about payment processors that we use for payment transactions.

Information we obtain or generate: Added types of information collected or generated by us that may be deemed sensitive under applicable law.

How does Autodesk use the information it collects about you?: Added our practices around de-identified data.

How does Autodesk disclose your personal data?: Updated description of how we disclose personal data for law enforcement purposes and added a link to Autodesk Transparency Report.

What rights and choices do you have?: Added certain rights that may be exercised under applicable laws.

What are Autodesk’s storage and data retention practices?: Updated description of our storage and data retention practices.