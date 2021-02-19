Effective date: January 1, 2024
We use cookies and related technologies, such as pixels and beacons (collectively “Cookies”), to collect and store information when you use our websites, products, and services (“applications”), to understand how our applications are used, to improve your experience of our applications, and to personalize advertising and content based on your interests.
In addition to our Privacy Statement and our Children's Privacy Statement, this Cookie Statement explains how Cookies are used for and on our applications, why they are used, and your ability to control their use.
This Cookie Statement does not govern third party practices. For a list of third parties that use Cookies on our websites, please click here. Partners of these third parties may use Cookies to collect information from you for the purposes described. To learn more about how a third party uses Cookies, visit the third party’s website.
We explain the purposes for which we process personal data (which may include data collected via Cookies) in our Privacy Statement.
Strictly necessary – required for our applications to work and to provide services to you
Among other things, these Cookies allow us to record your preferences or log-in information, respond to your requests, or fulfill items in your shopping cart. These Cookies are essential to:
These Cookies cannot be disabled. Without these Cookies, you may not be able to access the full functionality of our applications, and we may be unable to fulfill your requests.
Improve your experience – allows us to show you what is relevant to you
These Cookies enable us to provide enhanced functionality and personalization. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we use to deliver information and experiences tailored to you. Examples of these enhanced functionality and personalization include:
We provide you with choices about our use of these Cookies, and you can manage your Cookie preferences on our websites here. If you do not allow these Cookies, some or all of these services may not be available for you.
Customize your advertising – permits us to offer targeted advertising to you
These Cookies collect data about you based on your activities and interests in order to show you relevant ads and to track effectiveness. By collecting this data, the ads you see will be more tailored to your interests. These Cookies may also send information to third parties that help us create and deliver advertising personalized to you and your interests.
We provide you with choices about our use of these Cookies, and you can manage your Cookie preferences on our websites here. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.
If you reside in the US, you can click on the “Do Not Sell or Share” link provided at the bottom of the page to opt-out of “sale” or “sharing” as described in the "Privacy Rights under U.S. Privacy Laws" section of the Privacy Statement.
You can also opt-out of receiving personalized advertisements from third party advertisers and ad networks that are members of the Digital Advertising Alliance's Self-Regulatory Principles for Online Behavioral Advertising by visiting http://optout.aboutads.info/.
With the exception of Cookies that are strictly necessary for our applications, we provide you with choices about our use of Cookies on our applications, including seeking your consent as may be required by law. You can manage your preferences for Cookies on our websites here. Please keep in mind that you may also need to clear your Cookies on each browser on each device, in order to reset these settings.
You can also modify your browser settings to control whether your computer or other device accepts or declines Cookies. These settings are generally available within your browser’s "Help", "Tools", or "Edit" menus. Keep in mind that your browser settings may prevent you from accessing all functionality on our website.
When we send you marketing emails, they might include a web beacon or similar technology that lets us know if you received or opened the email and whether you clicked on any of the links in the email. You can opt-out of marketing emails that may use web beacons by expressing your preferences to us or by clicking on the opt-out link contained within the email.
We and service providers acting on our behalf set Cookies on our applications. For example, when you make purchases, our e-commerce vendors may use Cookies. You can review our e-commerce vendors’ privacy policy at checkout to understand their practices. You can see a non-exclusive list of third parties that use Cookies on our websites here and manage your Cookie preferences here.
We gather certain information automatically as part of your use of our products and services via Autodesk analytics programs and tools, including third party analytics tools, such as Google Analytics. To learn more, see our Autodesk analytics programs page.
