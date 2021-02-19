Cookie Statement

Strictly necessary – required for our applications to work and to provide services to you

Among other things, these Cookies allow us to record your preferences or log-in information, respond to your requests, or fulfill items in your shopping cart. These Cookies are essential to:

Enabling services, like authenticating you and keeping you logged in

Allowing you to use essential features, or determining your language or country

Providing information that you requested, such as via customer support

These Cookies cannot be disabled. Without these Cookies, you may not be able to access the full functionality of our applications, and we may be unable to fulfill your requests.

Improve your experience – allows us to show you what is relevant to you

These Cookies enable us to provide enhanced functionality and personalization. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we use to deliver information and experiences tailored to you. Examples of these enhanced functionality and personalization include:

Providing more relevant experiences on Autodesk websites

Understanding your interests so we can provide you with more relevant content online

Measuring your use of our applications to improve them and your experience with Autodesk

We provide you with choices about our use of these Cookies, and you can manage your Cookie preferences on our websites . If you do not allow these Cookies, some or all of these services may not be available for you.

Customize your advertising – permits us to offer targeted advertising to you

These Cookies collect data about you based on your activities and interests in order to show you relevant ads and to track effectiveness. By collecting this data, the ads you see will be more tailored to your interests. These Cookies may also send information to third parties that help us create and deliver advertising personalized to you and your interests.

We provide you with choices about our use of these Cookies, and you can manage your Cookie preferences on our websites . If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.

If you reside in the US, you can click on the “Do Not Sell or Share” link provided at the bottom of the page to opt-out of “sale” or “sharing” as described in the "Privacy Rights under U.S. Privacy Laws" section of the .

You can also opt-out of receiving personalized advertisements from third party advertisers and ad networks that are members of the Digital Advertising Alliance's Self-Regulatory Principles for Online Behavioral Advertising by visiting .