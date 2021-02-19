Office locations

The below contact information is for Corporate information only. If you need help with Autodesk products or services, please visit Autodesk Customer Service or Technical Support.

  • Worldwide Headquarters

    The Landmark @
    One Market, Ste. 400
    San Francisco, CA 94105
    USA

    Phone: +1 415 507 5000

  • APAC Headquarters

    (Asia Pacific includes Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN, Greater China, India, Japan and Korea)

    Autodesk Asia Pte. Ltd.
    3 Fusionopolis Way
    #10-21 Symbiosis
    Singapore 138633

    Phone: +65 6461 8100

  • EMEA Headquarters

    (Europe, Middle East and Africa)

    Autodesk Ireland Operations Unlimited
    1 Windmill Lane, 2nd Floor
    Dublin
    Ireland D02 F206

    Phone: +353 1 571 8800

Find offices in your region:

