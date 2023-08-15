We, including our service providers, may offer you financial incentives for sharing personal information through programs that we may provide from time to time (collectively, our “Programs”). For example, we may provide you with gift cards, swag, event tickets, complimentary or discounted subscriptions, entries in promotions and other incentives if you provide personal information in exchange. Before engaging in any such Program, we will describe for you the exact incentive for that particular Program in the Program rules and terms. The data you provide will typically be your contact information, such as your name and email address.

Here are some of examples of the Programs we offer:

Surveys: You may be offered the opportunity to participate in a survey. Participation in the survey may result in Autodesk collecting information from you, including your name, email, phone number, address, opinions, and/or responses to the survey questions and provide you with opportunities to know more about Autodesk and its products. In exchange for your participation in the survey, you may be offered a financial incentive, as described above.

Webinars: You may also be offered to attend a webinar without fee to learn more about Autodesk products. To attend, we may collect your name, email, and phone number for registration purposes and provide you an opportunity to learn more about the products introduced during the webinar. In some cases, we may offer gift cards to incentivize attendees to register early.

Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions: From time to time, we may offer incentives limited to a specific time period, such as limited-time sweepstakes, contests and other promotions. In exchange for your participation in these promotions, you may be offered a financial incentive, such as a prize. As part of these limited-time promotions or sweepstakes, we may collect your personal information, such as your name, email address, and phone number. Participation in a limited-time offer or promotion is governed by the applicable terms and conditions for the program.

When we offer such Programs to you, we believe, based on a good faith estimate, that the value of the benefits, different pricing or services you receive are at least equal to the value of your personal information collected. We evaluate this for each Program to ensure that is always the case. Your participation in these Programs is completely optional and subject to the rules and terms provided to you at the time you voluntarily choose to participate.

You may withdraw from participation in any Autodesk Program at any time by contacting us using the designated method set forth in the applicable Program rules and terms.