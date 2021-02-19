When children interact with us, certain personal data and non-personally identifiable data may be collected automatically, both to make our applications more interesting and useful to children and for various purposes related to our business.



Examples include:

type of computer operating system child’s IP address or mobile device identifier web browser used frequency with which the child visits various parts of our applications data regarding the online or mobile service provider

This data is collected using technologies such as cookies, pixel tags, web beacons, and similar technologies (“Cookies”). This data may be collected by Autodesk or by a third party. For a list of third parties that use Cookies on our Children’s applications and links to their privacy policies, please visit the Children’s Privacy Statement - Analytics List. Please visit our Cookie Statement for more information about our Cookie practices and a list of third parties that use Cookies on our general interest applications.

Data minimization

We will not require a child to provide more data than is reasonably necessary to use Children’s applications. If a child chooses not to share certain personal data (such as a parent or guardian’s email for purposes of gathering consent if needed) with us, we may limit their access to the Children’s application or disable certain features, such as the ability to publish content publicly.

Purpose of collection

We only collect and use children’s data to fulfill our duties and provide the Children’s applications. Children’s data will be used:

for security purposes,

to send notices and gather parental or legal guardian consent,

to provide the services,

to allow parents to have access to their child's account.

Data retention

We store your personal data and content on our servers and the servers of our service providers. Because we and our service providers maintain servers in global locations, your personal data may be transferred across national borders and stored on the servers outside of your country or region. We will retain your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary or permitted and proportionate to the purpose for which it was collected, for example, to provide you with the offerings that you are using or have requested, for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims, and as needed to comply with our legal obligations. Data may persist in copies made for backup and business continuity purposes for additional time. There may be occasions where we are unable to fully delete, anonymize or de-identify your information due to technical, legal, regulatory compliance or other operational reasons.

Consent Processes



Our Children’s applications sometimes collect personal data from children or allow children to create, share and publicly post content. Before allowing children to use certain features and functionality that collect personal data from them, we seek parental or guardian consent, if required by applicable law:by requiring a signed consent form to be submitted by mail or email attachment.

We may also require parents or guardians to open their own accounts so that they can view and moderate their child’s account. For further details, please see “Moderator choices and controls” below.



If we do not receive parental consent within reasonable time, we will delete the parental contact information provided by the child, along with any other data associated with the child.



For more information on parental rights in the United States with respect to a child’s educational record under the U.S. Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), please see “Education and FERPA” below.