Smart manufacturing technologies, continually evolving, offer significant advantages even with partial adoption. Yet, fully embracing these technologies creates a continuous improvement cycle in operations. Key technologies include interconnected machines and systems, augmented reality for real-time insights, AI-driven predictive maintenance, and advanced data analytics for optimized decision-making.
AI/machine learning can process data and recognize patterns much faster than people. It may be embedded into smart factories’ robotics systems and cobots or in the microprocessors of edge computing IIoT devices in the form of computer vision or assembly line analysis.
Cloud computing with Big Data analysis significantly enhance decision-making in design and manufacturing. This technology offers deep insights for optimizing product design, streamlining manufacturing processes, improving quality control, and innovating production methods.
Robotics and CNC machinery offer immense value to companies that deploy them and are pivotal in smart manufacturing. These technologies automate complex tasks, enhance precision, and accelerate production, seamlessly integrating with Autodesk tools to optimize design-to-manufacturing workflows and drive innovation in a data-driven manufacturing landscape.
IIoT components, which include devices, machines, robots, or any objects with network-connected sensors, gather and upload data for analysis. Many of these sensors are edge computing devices equipped with low-cost processors to perform computing tasks locally. This local processing allows for initial data analysis or filtering at the source before the data is uploaded to the cloud, making them more efficient in data handling and transmission.
Extended reality (XR) encompasses augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) applications and hardware. These can include everything from smart manufacturing software like Autodesk VRED to Microsoft’s mixed-reality HoloLens 2 goggles. XR products have different smart manufacturing use cases, such as on-the-job training to help workers bridge the skills gap. XR is also useful for remote repairs, where a factory-floor employee receives instructions from a remote expert who essentially sees through the employee’s eyes.