Smart manufacturing with digital tools

Since 1991, Pinto Brasil has specialised in metal work primarily in the automotive industry and are a main supplier to some of the largest companies in this industry. As such, they are committed to complying with the sector's most rigorous standards and are currently involved in the design, development, and production of industrial solutions for assembly lines and intralogistics.

The commitment to research and development is one of the company's sustainability pillars with a focus on creating cooperative R&D relationships together with scientific bodies, customers, suppliers and other third parties. This is helping ensure that long-term sustainability is core to their solutions reliability and integrity.