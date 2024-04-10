About The Study | Autodesk State of Design & Make Report 2024

This report contains key findings from this research, including details at the sector and regional level.

The quantitative data (n= 5,368) was collected between July and September 2023, through a 20-minute online survey.* Autodesk partnered with Qualtrics for the collection of this data. In addition, 31 qualitative interviews with business leaders and futurists were conducted in October and November 2023. In some instances, aggregated and anonymized Autodesk customer data has been analyzed to identify trends.

*The full questionnaire used in the survey can be found here.