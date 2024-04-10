Sustainability becomes a key priority

Most commonly, companies are using AI to become more sustainable. This makes sense, as the bulk of a project’s or product’s sustainability impact is determined during the conceptual phase—a part of the process when organizations can use AI tools to optimize their decision-making for specific outcomes, including sustainability. Architects, for instance, are using AI to analyze urban design factors like traffic, noise pollution, and heat before shovels ever go into the ground. In the D&M sector, designers are leveraging AI to help reduce energy consumption and materials waste during production.

Other popular actions include increasing the use of recycled materials and renewable energy, investments in more energy-efficient processes and equipment, and efforts to reduce waste. Notably, no more than 34% of respondents say their companies are using any one of these methods. This suggests that organizations are only taking actions that will be effective in their specific settings, rather than simply adopting broadly popular tactics.

Car design firm Automobili Pininfarina now sources its leather locally and seeks more sustainable materials to build its cars. “We are buying regionally, which means that there is zero pollution from moving the leather on a boat or on a car before it is finally delivered to our office,” says Dave Amantea, chief design officer at Automobili Pininfarina. “We also try to reduce the usage of plastic in our cars as much as possible, building with carbon fiber, glass, and aluminum instead.”

Damir Jaksic, CIO of design and engineering firm KEO International Consultants, says the firm is upping its use of recycled content and locally sourced materials. “We are increasingly specifying the use of sustainable materials in our projects, such as recycled content, locally sourced materials, and materials with a low environmental impact,” he says. “We have around 80 sustainability professionals who are on the same floor as the designers, so there are a lot of collaboration opportunities.”

These actions are consistent with Autodesk data showing that user engagement with Autodesk products that enable sustainable outcomes increased by 14% across industries from January 2023 to November 2023 (though this does not take overall subscriber growth into account). This trend was particularly pronounced in the APAC region, where the number of users adopting these products increased by 51%. While more AECO organizations are adopting Autodesk products that drive sustainable outcomes, the growth of users in other industries is also robust.