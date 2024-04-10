Introduction

Executives in these industries share their approaches and points of view on the challenges unique to their organizations and the opportunities they are identifying.



Key areas of focus for this research include: a macro view of the industries; staying resilient and relevant in an ever-changing world; attracting, training, and retaining a skilled workforce; and achieving sustainable outcomes.

Autodesk surveyed and interviewed 5,399 industry leaders, futurists, and experts from the following industries: architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO); design and manufacturing (D&M); and media and entertainment (M&E).

Survey data has been broken down by global region: Asia-Pacific (APAC), which includes responses from Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), with responses from France, Germany, Italy, the Middle East, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom; and the Americas (AMER), with responses from Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. This report contains key findings from this research, including details at the sector and regional level.

The quantitative data (n= 5,368) was collected between July and September 2023, through a 20-minute online survey. In addition, 31 qualitative interviews with business leaders and futurists were conducted in October and November 2023. In some instances, Autodesk references analysis of its own aggregated and anonymized product data.