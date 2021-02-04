GENERAL MOTORS

To understand the business case for generative design, consider the challenges posed by electric vehicles (EVs). Although automakers are extremely bullish on them—GM alone plans to have at least 20 electric or fuel-cell vehicles on the market by 2023—such vehicles are more expensive to produce. For GM, generative design might help solve those challenges by facilitating lighter vehicles and a shorter supply chain.

“Electrification and autonomous vehicles are going to be game changers for our industry,” Quinn says. “Having a leadership position in those highly technical areas is critical going forward. We believe additive manufacturing and generative design can help us gain that first-to-market advantage.”

In a recent collaboration with Autodesk using the generative-design technology in Fusion 360, GM engineers designed a new, functionally optimized seat bracket, a standard auto part that secures seat-belt fasteners to seats and seats to floors. While the typical seat bracket is a boxy part consisting of eight pieces welded together, the software came up with more than 150 alternative designs that look more like a metallic object from outer space. Made of one stainless-steel piece instead of eight, the design GM chose is 40 percent lighter and 20 percent stronger than its previous seat bracket.