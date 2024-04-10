2024 REPORT

State of Design & Make

The State of Design & Make report is a global, annual study for leaders who design and make places, objects, and experiences. It identifies the most pressing issues shaping today’s businesses and helps leaders make informed, strategic decisions about how to prioritize and invest in the future. 

Insights from Design and Make industry leaders

AI, sustainability, talent, cost control: Autodesk’s 2024 State of Design & Make report reveals insights from industry leaders about the factors driving change and building resilience. Executives in architecture, engineering, construction, and operations; design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment industries are optimistic about shaping a resilient and sustainable world for the future.

Key themes for 2024

Business resilience

Sustainability

Top insights

Optimism is returning; leaders feel their companies are far more resilient than last year.

Cost control has risen above talent as the top challenge for businesses.

Digitally mature companies are reporting even greater success.

Companies are already making meaningful progress on their AI adoption journeys.

Upskilling is essential but out of reach for many.

 

Companies are taking a multipronged approach to solving the talent problem.

Sustainability has become a key priority.

 

Sustainability is improving both short-term and long-term business health.

Explore key themes by industry

About the study

For this year’s report, Autodesk surveyed and interviewed 5,399 industry leaders, futurists, and experts in the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations; design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment industries from countries around the globe. This report contains key findings from this research, including details at the sector and regional level.