Educators Nate Baker and Michael Mavor at Clover Park Technical College share how Fusion 360 has helped them double their students' projects and learning. With CAD and CAM in one software platform, Fusion 360 has accelerated student success as they embark on new careers for Industry 4.0.

“Fusion 360 greatly accelerates a student's ability to be successful in the program, but also be successful in building the skillset necessary to understand how to collaborate with others,” Mavor says.

