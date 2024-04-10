Other self-directed learning methods include in-product training for learning digital tools, which already show a level of success—and often at a lower cost than formal training programs. For example, Autodesk’s anonymized AutoCAD data shows users are 35% more likely to learn a new command after seeing a personalized insight recommendation.

Maria Fernanda Olmos of Unispace, a workplace strategy, design, and construction firm, points out that training challenges are not always related to a lack of budget or resources. “The challenge internally when running training programs is mostly due to balancing upskilling needs and ongoing project demands,” she says. “Of course, the adoption of new skills and workflows may encounter resistance from some employees, but this is becoming less of a challenge as we consistently demonstrate the efficacy of our systems and processes.”

Among respondents who cite access to skilled talent as a top challenge, 21% say their company is meeting this challenge with upskilling and development for existing employees by way of technology training, mentorship and coaching, and upskilling and reskilling programs that help employees to meet evolving demands.

Another 11% are addressing talent challenges by training new hires and offering internships and apprenticeships.

Lei Yuan, chief engineer of iron and steel company China Baowu Design Institute/Baosteel Engineering & Technology Group Co., Ltd, stresses the importance of not only training employees but also tracking and incentivizing these upskilling initiatives. “We have digital training for our designers and exams to measure the results of the training program—both their theoretical competence and also their practical competence,” Yuan says. “This is all part of our HR system, and the promotion and compensation of employees are closely linked with their digital performance.”