The Autodesk Fusion industry cloud for manufacturing connects capabilities, data, people, and processes across the entire product development lifecycle.
Integrate CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management (PLM, PDM), MES, and more into one experience, enabling advanced automation, AI capabilities, and streamlined workflows.
The Autodesk Fusion industry cloud provides a single source of project data across your organization and supply chain through the Autodesk Data Model. Ensure everyone has access to the same data; eliminating repetitive tasks and processes, accelerating productivity, and providing critical real-time insights about product development and business operations.