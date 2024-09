The Signal Integrity Extension, developed by Autodesk and powered by Ansys technology, offers the ability to unlock additional PCB design capabilities for when you need them. By comparison, stand-alone programs tend to be point solutions that are intended to provide simulation capability in its out environment while the signal integrity extensions provides the ability to gain powerful signal quality insights in line with PCB design workflows in the same environment that the designs take place providing feedback into product performance while it is being designed empowering the user with more information earlier in the design cycle and more confidence that their design will work. By further comparison, add-ins tend to be point solutions, developed by 3rd parties, that connect to the Autodesk Fusion API to solve a specific problem. Add-ins are less powerful and more likely to become obsolete if the 3rd party fails to update them.