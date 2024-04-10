Mining, oil, and gas saw the highest number of any AECO sector, with 41% saying the next generation is strongly influencing their sustainability efforts.



“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback from younger employees about how they want to work on sustainable projects,” says Vince DiPofi, PE CEO for SSOE Group, an architecture and engineering firm. “Employees are saying, ‘This is important to me; I want to work at a company that’s focused on sustainability.’ They want to have an impact and know they’re doing the right things for the community and the world. I think that’s great.”