The future of D&M is sustainable

The rate ranges from 29% in building products and manufacturing to 40% in industrial machinery.

Jean-Francois Guiderdoni of ACWA Robotics, a robotics solutions for water management company, says young employees are motivated not only by compensation and challenging work but also by the feeling that they’re having a positive impact on the world.

“You have a new generation of people who want to work on sustainability and make an impact,” Guiderdoni says. “The people who join us can be both technologically challenged through their work while seeing the impact of what they’re doing. They know they’re not just a cog in the machine.”