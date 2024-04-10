Q: How can M&E firms become more sustainable?



A: There are a lot of things that we can do. We’re moving to a green data center, so all the power we consume will be sustainable. We have free air cooling, so we’re reducing our PUE or power usage efficiency. Our PUE, went from 2 to 1.18, and 1.18 is pretty good for a data center. We’re halving the amount of power that we need to consume, more or less, to do the same work.

Q: What are the top motivators for pursuing sustainability initiatives?

A: The motivation is about doing the right thing for the planet, but also, a lot of our staff are more aware now of the environmental impact of our industry. Clients are looking at sustainability credentials, as well.

Q: What business benefits do you see arising from sustainability?

A: If you’re evaluating everything against being more sustainable, you’re going to find efficiencies that can give you a competitive advantage. If you can reuse things and do things more quickly or more cost-effectively, that saves money—and it also gives you a good marketing story. We can’t fix things overnight, but we are rethinking everything from a sustainable perspective.