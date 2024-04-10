1. Renewable energy: “The first initiative we’ve taken is to reduce the use of fossil fuels and encourage the use of green power,” Yuan says.

2. Recycling: Baosteel is making efforts to recycle materials, including waste and scrap steel.

3. Process improvements: “We are intensifying our research efforts, using digital twins to set up zero-emission factories,” Yuan says.

4. Supply chain: The company has plans to collaborate with suppliers and customers to promote green production. “We are going to increase the strength, lifecycle, and performance of our products,” Yuan says.

5. Carbon tracking: Baosteel is taking steps to better measure its carbon emissions. “Energy accounts for a huge proportion of the overall costs for our company,” Yuan says. “If we succeed in this area, we will improve our competitiveness and profitability.”