1-year subscriptions with multi-user access August 7, 2020 February 6, 2023 Annual subscription with single-user access. Purchase additional seats for multiple users.

2-year subscriptions March 27, 2019 April 7, 2021 Monthly, annual, or 3-year subscriptions Autodesk is no longer selling or renewing 2-year subscriptions.

Subscription Term Length Changes

2- and 3-year subscriptions with multi-user access February 29, 2020 February 29, 2020 3-year subscription with single-user access Autodesk is no longer selling or renewing 2-year subscriptions.

A360 Drive May 2020 September 25, 2020 Autodesk Drive Starting March 25, 2020, A360 Drive files will be read-only. All data will be removed on September 25, 2020.

AutoCAD Utility Design February 7, 2017 Autodesk partnered with Spatial Business Systems, Inc. to continue development under the name Automated Utility Design. Autodesk and Spatial Business Systems Strategic Alliance Frequently Asked Questions for Customers

BIM 360 Team April 9, 2018 End-of-renewal: September 2021 (3-year; eStore recurring), January 2023 (1-year; EBAs) December 31, 2023 Autodesk Docs Please see the Autodesk BIM 360 Team EOL Frequently Asked Questions for more information including details on how to download or move your files.

Boxed software July 1, 2021 Purchase from the Autodesk store or a reseller. Physical media for Autodesk products is not available starting with version 2022.

Buzzsaw and Buzzsaw Professional October 7, 2016 January 31, 2019 BIM 360 Docs Buzzsaw is no longer available

CAD Doctor for Autodesk Simulation March 27, 2018 Elysium CADdoctor for Autodesk Moldflow, available from Elysium Co Ltd. Discontinuation of CADdoctor for Autodesk Simulation

CFD Flex subscription with single-user access March 21, 2016 CFD Flex subscription with multi-user access

Existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to a multi-user subscription. Simulation subscription offerings discontinued and migrated to equivalent multi-user subscriptions

Configurator 360 May 7, 2020 May 7, 2023 Forge Design Automation API - web-based product configurator for Inventor on GitHub.

Forge System Integrators - partner developed applications for web-based configurators. See the FAQ for more information.



Constructware October 31, 2021 Autodesk Construction Cloud Constructware was discontinued on October 31, 2021.

Design Academy (ADA) April 16, 2015 Join the Education Community to obtain the latest version of Autodesk suites and other products available to educational institutions. Education Suite discontinued

Education Master Suite (EMS) April 16, 2015 Join the Education Community to obtain the latest version of Autodesk suites and other products available to educational institutions. Education Suite discontinued

Geolocation Online Map for AutoCAD LT 2014 and AutoCAD 2014 June 2017 Upgrade to a newer version of an AutoCAD product to continue using this feature. Geolocation Online Map feature discontinued for Autodesk AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT 2014

Helius Composite February 7th, 2022 April 30th, 2022 No Product Alternative Helius Composite Product Page

Helius PFA (Standalone Helius PFA Subscriptions) February 7th, 2022 April 30th, 2022 Moldflow Insight Autodesk is no longer selling Helius PFA. Moldflow Insight subscriptions will continue to provide an entitlement to the Helius PFA technology.

Homestyler and Homestyler mobile applications June 2017 Tinkercad

Revit

Revit Live

Formit360 Autodesk Homestyler products discontinued

InfraWorks (some services for InfraWorks 2017.2 and earlier) January 3, 2018 InfraWorks

If you have version 2017.3 or later, these changes do not affect you. InfraWorks services that will be retired in 2018

Lustre 3-year subscription May 7, 2024 May 7, 2024 Autodesk Flame Autodesk is no longer selling or renewing 3-year subscriptions of Lustre. Changes to Autodesk Lustre.

Maya LT December 7, 2022 December 7, 2022 Maya Creative Changes to Autodesk Maya LT

Mental Ray sales through Autodesk April 1, 2017 New licenses of Mental Ray can be purchased through NVIDIA. Mental Ray - End of Sale

Moldflow Flex subscription with single-user access March 21, 2016 Autodesk Moldflow Flex subscription with multi-user access

Existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to a multi-user subscription. Simulation subscription offerings discontinued and migrated to equivalent multi-user subscriptions

Quarterly Subscriptions March 27, 2019 Monthly, annual, or 3-year subscriptions Subscription Term Length Changes

ReCap Pro for mobile February 1, 2021 ReCap Pro, with the exception of ReCap Pro for mobile Autodesk ReCap Pro for mobile end of life frequently asked questions

ReMake September 2017 Now a feature of ReCap Pro. ReCap Photo Frequently Asked Questions

Simulation Mechanical Flex subscription with single-user access March 21, 2016 Simulation Mechanical Flex subscription with multi-user access

Existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to a subscription with multi-user access. Simulation subscription offerings discontinued and migrated to equivalent multi-user subscriptions

Smoke September 7, 2022 September 7, 2022 Flame Assist Changes to Autodesk Smoke FAQ