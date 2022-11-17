Account management basics

Update your profile

In your Autodesk account profile, you can change personal information, email preferences, security and privacy settings, language and communications preferences, and more. 

 

To update your profile:

  1. Go to My profile and settings in your Autodesk account.
  2. Choose a section in the left navigation pane:
    • Personal informationName, photo, contact details, professional information, other data
    • Security. Username, email address, password, 2-step verification options
    • Settings. Account language preference, communication options, product privacy options
  3. To change existing information, click the edit icon next to the appropriate setting and follow the on-screen instructions.
    If the edit icon does not appear next to a setting, it is managed by your organization. In this case, contact your license administrator (this may be the SSO admin).
  4. To update settings with no information added yet, click the add icon and follow the on-screen instructions.
  5. Click Save. 

Important conditions when changing an email address:

  • You can't change an email address to one already associated with another Autodesk account.
  • If you have Autodesk cloud products, be sure to sign out of all Autodesk products before updating an email address. Otherwise, changing the email address could result in issues accessing your cloud data. To learn more, see How to change your email address for Autodesk cloud products

