As of May 7, 2021, Autodesk will no longer offer new subscriptions for Autodesk TruNest. One year subscription renewal is available until January 25, 2022.
As of May 7, 2021, Autodesk will no longer offer new subscriptions for Autodesk TruNest. One year subscription renewal is available until January 25, 2022.
As a subscriber, you can continue to use TruNest, receive support, and access previous versions of your software until your service contract ends. Talk with your Autodesk partner or sales representative for more information.