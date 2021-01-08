REVIT FOR ARCHITECTURE

BIM tools for architects

Design, document, coordinate, manage, and deliver architecture projects with Revit.

Building and street designed in Twinmotion for Revit

Why use Revit?

Cross-industry collaboration

Connect multidisciplinary teams efficiently. Share and annotate drawings safely and securely with Revit.

Model and document simultaneously

Design your project and create sheets and documentation with ease.

Analyze and visualize

Conduct building performance analysis with Insight. Create high quality visualizations with Twinmotion for Revit.

Capabilities

Key capabilities of Revit for architecture

Design to documentation

Place walls, doors, and windows. Generate floor plans, elevations, sections, schedules, 2D and 3D views, and renderings quickly and accurately.

Analysis

Optimize building performance in early-stage design, run cost estimates, and monitor performance over the lifetime of the project and the building.

Visualization

Generate photorealistic renderings. Create documentation with cutaways, 3D views, and stereo panoramas to extend your design to virtual reality.

Coordination and collaboration

Share, sync, and iterate designs with engineers and contractors in Revit in a unified project environment.

Workflows

See how Revit works with other Autodesk software.

Video: Overview of Autodesk Forma features

Forma + Revit

Use automations to streamline your designs, from concept to schematic design.

Watch video (3:07 min.)
Video: Demo of total carbon analysis using Insight for Revit

Revit + Insight

Conduct analysis to inform design decisions for sustainable building design.

Watch video (2:52 min.)
Video: Workflow of Revit and Dynamo Studio

Revit + Dynamo

Automate routine workflows.

Watch video (1:25 min.)