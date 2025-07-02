What is industrial engineering?

Industrial engineering has its roots in the First Industrial Revolution and the rise of mass production. A famous early example is Henry Ford’s assembly line, which cut automobile production time from 700 to just 1.5 hours in 1913.

The field has since evolved, with movements like “total quality management” (TQM) in the West and “kaizen” in Japan pushing continuous improvement across industries.

Today, industrial engineering blends engineering expertise with scientific methods to streamline complex business systems, particularly in manufacturing. It focuses on optimizing time, energy, materials, and finances to help companies work smarter, not harder.

Industrial engineers use data analysis and process evaluation to drive innovation, reduce costs, and promote sustainability across sectors.

With advanced industrial engineering software, companies can be more productive, address inefficiencies, and build a more efficient future.