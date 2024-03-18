Because of its ability to offer a controlled factory environment and its immense potential for scalability, nearly any level of offsite construction is an element of industrialized construction. This includes prefabrication, where building elements produced offsite in a factory are transported onsite for assembly and installation. It also includes modular construction, producing standardized components for a structure or similarly designed family of structures in an offsite factory, then assembling them onsite.

Productization has many parallels with more established concepts such as prefabrication, but productization takes the offsite fabrication process further by crafting a wide range of easily replicable, tightly defined building elements that can be used across many projects. Access to a wide range of standardized building components could help architects focus their talents on the most involved and creative elements of function, program, and aesthetics—potentially never having to draw a utilitarian fire stairway again. The ultimate goal is to solve nearly any design problem with a combination of existing manufactured products rather than creating from-scratch drawings and models.

