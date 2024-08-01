-
Download Autodesk Fusion, formerly Fusion 360, as a 30-day free trial here. Existing subscribers can also access Autodesk Fusion in their Autodesk account.
Test features and automations to speed up your workflow
Access to learning resources created by product experts
Unlock advanced capabilities in Autodesk Fusion
Ask the experts and connect with your peers
Subscribe from trial without workflow interruption
Our team can advise on what’s best for your business
John Sparkman, Co-Founder, Limbitless Solutions
Konrad Nerc, Managing Director, Nerc Precision Engineering
Betim Berisha, Founder, BBi Autosport
Autodesk Fusion combines CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB into a single, integrated cloud software platform.
With Autodesk Fusion, you'll be able to:
Extensions allow you to unlock advanced design and manufacturing technologies in Autodesk Fusion.
Unlock additional capabilities for 3 to 5-axis CNC machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication, and metals-based additive manufacturing.
Optimize part design and performance with unlimited cloud solves for generative design, FEA, electronic cooling, injection molding, and more.
Automate complex geometry to enhance the performance and aesthetics of your products.
Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering, and bill of materials management.
Ask questions and explore popular download, installation, and licensing topics.
Designed for anyone looking to learn and build their Fusion skills.
Explore the Fusion community forum to get your questions answered or search for help.
Autodesk Fusion can be downloaded as a free commercial trial for 30 days, or as a personal use subscription with limited functionality.
Autodesk Fusion is available for free personal use for individuals who are doing home-based, non-commercial design, manufacturing, and fabrication projects.
Autodesk Fusion is free cloud-based 3D CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB software for qualifying students as a 1-year subscription. Download Autodesk Fusion for students
Autodesk Fusion is free software for educators, academic institutions, and students as a 1-year subscription. Download Autodesk Fusion for schools
Get your questions answered, discuss your current business needs, and learn how Autodesk Fusion can help you achieve your goals.