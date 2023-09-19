Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems. They help waste producers, gas utilities, and project developers do more with biogas, helping them turn a low-value product into a high-value low-carbon and carbon-negative renewable resource.

Greenlane Renewables is the only company in the world that offers three separate biogas upgrading technologies, including membrane separation, water wash, and pressure swing absorption systems

Duran Cheung, Engineering Director at Greenlane Renewables, shares how Autodesk cloud PLM has helped streamline their product development operations.

“We looked to cloud PLM as a way to manage the source of truth and to allow for seamless data transfer between enterprise systems such as PLM and ERP. Cloud PLM is helping us to increase profitability by reducing unnecessary costs...”

