Woodway is the largest specialized treadmill manufacturer in the world. They specialize in the design and manufacturing of high-quality treadmills for various sectors including commercial, medical, and home use.

Woodway products range from performance-oriented treadmills to digital assessment tools, all aimed at providing durable and comfortable exercise equipment.

Tony Monty, Senior Mechanical Designer at Woodway USA, shares how Autodesk cloud PLM has helped them improve their collaboration and product development processes.

“Cloud PLM has changed the way we collaborate and share data between departments and with our vendors, reducing the number of errors and issues before shipping, so therefore we can get more product out the door.”

