Yes, a product lifecycle management system can integrate BOMs with other business processes such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). This integration enables information to flow from the PLM system, where product design and BOM development occur, to the ERP system, which manages resources, procurement, and other business operations. Such a connection ensures that all departments are working with the same, up-to-date information, enhancing efficiency and reducing the risk of errors. It also enables real-time updates in the ERP system when changes are made in the BOM, facilitating accurate planning, procurement, and manufacturing processes.