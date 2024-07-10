-
A bill of materials (BOM) is a comprehensive list that outlines all the components, parts, and materials required to manufacture or assemble a product. It includes detailed specifications such as quantity, dimensions, part numbers, and descriptions. A BOM serves as a blueprint for production, providing a complete recipe of the product and its creation process. BOMs are crucial in supply chain collaboration, as they help in planning purchases, estimating costs, and maintaining inventory control. They also facilitate communication and coordination among different departments within an organization, such as design, procurement, and manufacturing.