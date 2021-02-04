Johnson and Rittenhouse continued to iterate in iLogic, expanding on its capabilities as they encountered new considerations in their models. “So we started pushing on that and now we're at the point where, in a couple of minutes, you can put in the numbers, hit the button, and the stair generator will pull all of our parts, switch them over to whatever it needs to be based on the types of system the customer has requested, which way the stairs go and any additional design considerations, if it's stainless steel, if it's exterior, etc.,” says Rittenhouse.

“It will figure all of this stuff out and throw it together complete with production drawings, customer prints and lately, our machine code for generating some of the stuff for physically manufacturing it,” he continues.